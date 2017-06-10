Court records outline hours before Virginia shooting

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Court records show a man shot by a Virginia State Police trooper in February appears to have been preparing for a fight in the hours leading up to the incident.

The News Leader of Staunton (http://bit.ly/2scl4J2 ) reports that a text message sent by Shaun Riley, who has previous felony convictions, shows he wrote his mother that he wasn’t going back without “a fight.” Riley survived the shooting and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

He was shot at a Weyers Cave rest area after allegedly refusing orders to comply and advancing on the trooper while holding a knife.

Police were called to the rest area after a New York man in the restroom overheard two men discussing how to alter their appearance.