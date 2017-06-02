Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Court stays Alabama execution…

Court stays Alabama execution to decide on use of drug

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 7:59 pm < a min read
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court has halted an Alabama execution scheduled for next week.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted the emergency stay to Robert Melson. The court halted the execution as it decides appeals from Melson and other inmates who claim the sedative midazolam that is used by Alabama will not render them unconscious before other drugs stop their lungs and heart.

Melson was scheduled to be executed June 8 for killing three Gadsden restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.

Melson’s lawyers wrote in a Friday motion that the state “botched” a December execution in which the inmate coughed and moved for 13 minutes.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The attorney general’s office had asked the appellate court to let the execution proceed, arguing courts have approved the drug’s use.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Court stays Alabama execution…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.