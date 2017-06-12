Sports Listen

Crown says employees detained in China have been charged

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian gambling company says its Australian and Chinese casino employees detained in China in October have all been charged with promoting gambling.

China confirmed in November that it will prosecute three Australian employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. for allegedly violating strict Chinese gambling regulations.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that the 15 China-based Crown employees who were also detained at the same time in four Chinese cities have also been charged.

The Melbourne-based company says in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange: “Crown Resorts Ltd. announced today that all its detained employees in China as well as those employees released on bail have now been charged with offences related to the promotion of gambling and their cases have been referred to the Baoshan District Court.”

