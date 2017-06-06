Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Deadline approaches to request…

Deadline approaches to request absentee ballot for primary

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 1:57 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline is approaching to request an absentee ballot for this month’s primary election.

The Virginia Department of Elections says voter applications for an absentee ballot in the mail must be received by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The requests can be made by mail, fax or email.

The deadline to absentee vote by appearing in person is 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The 19 qualifying reasons to vote absentee in Virginia include having a religious obligation, being pregnant, or being away on personal business or a vacation on election day. A full list can be found on the Department of Elections website.

Advertisement

The primary is June 13. Both parties have nominating contests for governor and lieutenant governor, and some districts have primaries for House of Delegates seats and local races.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Deadline approaches to request…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.