Delaware protects abortion rights, efforts stall elsewhere

By RANDALL CHASE June 7, 2017 3:57 am < a min read
DOVER, Del. (AP) — As the battle over abortion rights continues to spread from Washington to state capitals, Delaware lawmakers have taken the lead in ensuring that abortion remains legal if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.

The state House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill eliminating restrictions on abortion in current Delaware law, which has remained on the books despite being superseded for decades by federal law.

Democratic Gov. John Carney said he’ll sign the measure, for which Planned Parenthood lobbied.

Passage of the bill comes as similar attempts in other Democratic-leaning states to codify abortion rights have stalled.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Republican-leaning states have taken steps to limit access to abortions.

