Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Democrats fear slowdown of…

Democrats fear slowdown of Russia sanctions bill in House

By RICHARD LARDNER June 20, 2017 10:20 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation that would hit Russia with economic sanctions and limit President Donald Trump’s authority to lift the penalties faces an uncertain future in the House despite the bill’s heavily bipartisan backing in the Senate.

The measure won 98 votes in the Senate last week. The Republican leadership in the House has sent the sweeping sanctions package to the Foreign Affairs Committee for a review.

Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the committee’s top Democrat, says he’s concerned that sending the sanctions bill to the committee will give the Trump administration an opportunity to weaken legislation. Such a move would trigger an outcry among Democrats and some Republicans.

Any substantive changes to the bill would have to be squared with the Senate’s version.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Democrats fear slowdown of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.