Dems hit secrecy of GOP health care bill, threaten delays

By ALAN FRAM June 20, 2017 3:48 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats don’t have enough votes to stop the still-evolving Senate Republican health care bill. But they’re criticizing it as a stealth measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what’s really in it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will have none of it. The Kentucky Republican says former President Barack Obama’s health care law has been failing since its 2010 enactment and there’s no reason to wait to erase it. He’s hoping for Senate approval next week.

Democrats held the Senate floor for several hours late Monday and promised to use procedural tactics to slow the Senate’s work, to focus attention on the Republican effort. They say the closed-door, Republicans-only meetings McConnell is using to write the bill is an insult to voters.

