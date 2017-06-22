Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dutch royals return from…

Dutch royals return from Vatican with royal heirloom

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:47 am < a min read
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Dutch king and queen are returning home from a state visit to the Vatican with a royal heirloom: the baton purportedly carried by William of Orange during the 16th century Dutch War of Independence from Spanish rule.

The head of the Jesuit religious order, the Rev. Arturo Sosa Abascal, handed over the wooden baton Thursday at a ceremony in the Apostolic Library after King Willem-Alexander and his Argentine-born wife, Queen Maxima, met with Pope Francis.

According to the Dutch royal household, Spanish Catholic forces took possession of the baton after they quashed the Protestant revolt headed by William of Orange at the Battle of Mookerheide in 1574.

The baton had been housed in a Jesuit convent in Spain. It’s going on display at the Dutch military museum in Soesterberg.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Dutch royals return from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Specialist Meghan Schiavo rappels off wall during training exercise

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.