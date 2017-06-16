Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egypt police disburse small…

Egypt police disburse small protests against islands deal

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian security forces have quickly disbursed small protests against a disputed deal which gives control of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Anti-riot police were deployed on Friday after calls spread on social media to rally in Cairo’s Tahrir Square against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s agreement. It came two days after Egypt’s parliament — packed by el-Sissi supporters— voted to ratify the deal.

The vote fueled anger which has been largely suppressed under a heavy security campaign since last year.

On Friday, the few protesters who dared to gather were quickly dispersed. One video posted on social media showed a dozen of protesters in downtown Cairo, clapping and chanting, “The islands are Egyptian” before they started to run in panic with gunfire heard in the background.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egypt police disburse small…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.