Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egyptian committee approves transfer…

Egyptian committee approves transfer of islands to Saudis

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 9:05 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian parliamentary committee has voted to approve the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia under a 2016 agreement with Riyadh.

Tuesday’s vote in the legislative and constitutional committee — 35 for, 8 against — is an important step toward the approval of the agreement by the full house, virtually a foregone conclusion given that an overwhelming majority of the chamber’s 596 members support President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

The vote came on the third day of an often raucous debate by committee members, who exchanged accusations of treason and occasionally came close to blows.

Egypt’s government says the islands are Saudi but were placed in Egyptian custody in the 1950s for protection against a possible Israeli attack. Critics say surrendering them is an act of treason.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Egyptian committee approves transfer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The Haupt Garden: DC's best-kept secret

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.