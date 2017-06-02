Ethiopia shuts down internet access again, activists say

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Activists and residents say Ethiopia has shut down internet access across the country amid fear of leaks during school exams.

The cut that began Tuesday has affected the entire East African country except a few offices inside the African Union and United Nations.

Some Ethiopians abroad are expressing anger, saying they are not able to communicate with loved ones back home.

Ethiopian government officials were not immediately available Friday to comment.

University lecturer and blogger Seyoum Teshome says the shutdown shows a breach of trust between the government and the public.

Ethiopia also shut down internet access in May 2016 after school exam papers appeared online. The exams were then postponed.

More than a million students are taking this year’s exams, which continue through June 8.