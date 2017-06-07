Sports Listen

EU foreign policy chief urges US to remain on world stage

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:38 am < a min read
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says countries are increasingly turning to the bloc as a partner, due partly to the unpredictability of the new U.S. administration.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday that “there is a growing need, desire, to partner with the European Union. Part of this might be linked to a certain unpredictability of positions that, on some issues, our partners have seen in Washington.”

Mogherini cited President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement as a prime example.

Referring to regional tensions over Qatar, Mogherini said “we are currently facing a very destabilizing moment around the Gulf.” She said “the more we work together the more we can expect our messages to be heard.”

