Eurozone growth revised up to 2-year high

BRUSSELS (AP) — Economic growth across the 19-country eurozone was higher than previously thought in the first quarter of the year, further good news for policymakers at the European Central Bank as they deliberate whether to ease up on stimulus efforts.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, said Thursday that economic growth across the region was a quarterly 0.6 percent in the January to March period, 0.1 percentage point up on the previous estimate. The first-quarter rate is the highest for two years and backs up a raft of indicators showing that the recovery across the region has picked up momentum.

In fact, eurozone growth during the first quarter is double that of the U.S. Even Greece, previously considered to have been in recession, grew again, with output up 0.4 percent.