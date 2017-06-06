Sports Listen

Ex-cop charged with stealing from evidence room found dead

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 8:10 am < a min read
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer charged with stealing nearly $400,000 from the Springfield department’s evidence room has been found dead on the same day he was expected to plead guilty.

Authorities say 68-year-old Kevin Burnham was found unresponsive at his Wilbraham home at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police went to his home after he failed to appear at a court hearing at which he was expected to plead guilty to larceny.

The death remains under investigation, but authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

Prosecutors say Burnham, a highly-respected officer who retired in 2014 after 43 years with the department, stole cash from envelopes in drug cases on multiple occasions when he was in charge of the evidence room from 2009 until retirement.

