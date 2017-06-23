Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-official convicted of defrauding…

Ex-official convicted of defrauding mental health clinic

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 3:58 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A member of a politically connected Philadelphia family has been convicted of defrauding a nonprofit mental health clinic out of about $1 million for her personal benefit.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a U.S. District Court jury convicted Renee Tartaglione on Friday of conspiracy, theft, fraud and tax evasion.

The 61-year-old Tartaglione was indicted last year and charged with taking $1 million from the Juniata Community Mental Health Clinic between 2007 and 2012 through a pattern of self-dealing. She was the clinic’s landlord and president of its board of directors.

Prosecutors say she charged the clinic exorbitant rent and as president of the board ensured the rent was approved.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Her lawyer argued it was no crime to raise rent and attacked the credibility of witnesses.

Tartaglione is a former city elections official and sister of state Senator Christine Tartaglione.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-official convicted of defrauding…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.