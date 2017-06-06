Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Facebook confession nets longer…

Facebook confession nets longer sentence for weapon charge

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:12 am < a min read
Share

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who confessed on Facebook to murder after he was acquitted has been sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes sentenced 32-year-old Alfred Thomas on Monday in Syracuse, citing the Facebook confession as a factor in adding five years to his sentence. The judge also cited Thomas’ involvement in a drive-by shooting.

Thomas was acquitted in September 2014 of shooting Maurice Paulk. He later said on Facebook that he did it. Prosecutors cited the Facebook confession as proof that Thomas was a “danger to the public in the extreme.”

The Syracuse Post-Standard (http://bit.ly/2saoe0I ) reports that Thomas’s lawyer said the Facebook admission was meant to clear Thomas’ co-defendant, George Colon, who was convicted of murdering Paulk.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Facebook confession nets longer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.