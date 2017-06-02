Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Family say Chinese human…

Family say Chinese human rights campaigner formally arrested

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 2:32 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The wife and father of a prominent Chinese human rights campaigner say police have told the family he has been formally arrested and has dismissed his lawyers.

Legal activist Jiang Tianyong disappeared in November after publicizing the plights of the families of lawyers who had been detained in a crackdown on rights activists. State media later said he was accused of inciting subversion of state power, a common charge against those viewed as challenging the Communist Party’s monopoly on power.

Jiang’s wife Jin Bianling said Friday that police officials in the central city of Changsha handed over a statement from Jiang dismissing his family-appointed lawyers.

Jin said she believes the statement was written by Jiang under some form of duress.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Calls to the Changsha Public Security Bureau rang unanswered Friday.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Family say Chinese human…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.