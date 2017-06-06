Family says Chinese activist faces subversion charge

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have charged rights activist Jiang Tianyong with subversion of state power six months after he disappeared and lost contact with his family and lawyers.

Jiang’s wife said his family received a notice from prosecutors in the central city of Changsha dated May 31, the first official confirmation of Jiang’s whereabouts since he was taken by state security agents in November. The charge is frequently leveled against human rights activists and could carry a heavy prison sentence.

Jiang previously worked to publicize the plight of China’s human rights lawyers, many of whom were detained in an intense crackdown in 2015. U.N. representative on human rights Philip Alston said in a report this month that he believed people he spoke to last year, including Jiang, suffered official reprisals.