FDA to delay rule requiring new nutrition facts panel

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:38 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration says it intends to delay a rule that would require food companies to label their products with a revised nutrition facts panel.

The new panel, which had the support of former first lady Michelle Obama, would make the calorie listing larger, make serving sizes clearer and specify the amount of added sugars in products.

Previously, the FDA had said companies had until July 26, 2018 to comply, with smaller food makers getting an extra year. On Tuesday, the FDA said it intends to give companies additional time to be in compliance.

Deborah Kotz, an FDA spokeswoman, said in an email that details will be provided when the extension is officially announced.

The FDA also recently delayed a rule that would require restaurants, grocery, and convenience store chains to post calorie counts for food. That rule was supposed to go into effect last month, but was delayed until next year. The restaurant industry supported the federal rule, rather than having to comply with a patchwork of local laws. But grocery and convenience stores said their offerings are more complicated and asked for adjustments to the rule.

