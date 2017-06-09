Sports Listen

First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisher

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN June 9, 2017 6:15 pm < a min read
A Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family.

Marc Randazza told The Associated Press on Friday that his firm is defending Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin against a federal lawsuit that real estate agent Tanya Gersh filed against him in April.

Gersh is represented by attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups.

Gersh’s suit claims anonymous internet trolls bombarded her family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published their personal information.

In a string of posts, Anglin accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an “extortion racket” against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer.

