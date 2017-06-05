Sports Listen

Former Dem Vice President Biden to headline Romney summit

By STEVE PEOPLES June 5, 2017 6:32 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is joining Republican officials and donors at a weekend retreat hosted by former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Biden, a Democrat, will be interviewed by Romney during a Friday evening event in Park City, Utah at the invitation-only summit. That’s according to a Biden spokesman and participants briefed on the schedule for the three-day gathering that begins Thursday.

The annual summit usually features Romney allies and ambitious GOP leaders. This year’s lineup includes many Republicans who have been critical of President Donald Trump.

Biden last week launched a political action committee, stoking fresh speculation he may seek the presidency in 2020.

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield says Biden’s attendance reflects his commitment to “bipartisanship and the importance of communicating across the aisle.”

