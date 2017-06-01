Sports Listen

Former gov. intended redistricting map to favor Democrats

By BRIAN WITTE June 1, 2017 3:10 pm < a min read
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley has testified it was “part of my intent” to shift a congressional district long held by a Republican to a Democrat, when the state redrew the state’s eight districts in 2011.

O’Malley’s April deposition in a federal lawsuit was recently made public.

O’Malley, a Democrat whose office held strong influence over redistricting, testified that while he intended to comply with the law, he also intended to “create a district where the people would be more likely to elect a Democrat than a Republican.”

The Republican incumbent ended up losing in the newly drawn district.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege state officials redrew Maryland’s districts based on party registration and voting histories. They’re asking a three-judge panel to prevent the state from enforcing its congressional map.

