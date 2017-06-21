Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Former President Fernandez launches…

Former President Fernandez launches new party in Argentina

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:04 am < a min read
Share

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former President Cristina Fernandez has returned to Argentina’s political stage, launching a new party and promising to fight the economic policies of her conservative successor.

The woman who governed Argentina from 2007 to 2015 told a rally in Buenos Aires Tuesday that the party would be called Citizens Unity and would compete in October’s midterm elections.

Current President Mauricio Macri was elected vowing to clean up corruption and regenerate the economy with a pro-business government that would reverse some of the policies of the left-leaning Fernandez.

Fernandez, who has been critical of Macri’s budget cuts, did not say if she would run for a senate seat, as has been speculated.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

“We need to put a limit on this government to stop the (economic) adjustment,” she told thousands of supporters.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Former President Fernandez launches…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates Tech Day on Capitol Hill

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.