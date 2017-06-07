Sports Listen

Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:31 am < a min read
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is stressing the need to address global warming, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Biden says that it is “overwhelmingly” in the interest of future generations to deal with climate change, “notwithstanding what some folks in this administration may think.”

Biden said his first report from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, when he took office, identified global warming as the greatest danger to U.S. physical security — through population displacement and war.

Speaking at a conference in Athens Wednesday, Biden stressed that the vast majority of the American people disagree with Trump’s decision.

Biden as vice president supported former President Barack Obama’s efforts to take part in the Paris accord and fight the effects of climate change.

