France puts Equatorial Guinea vice president on trial

PARIS (AP) — France is putting the elusive son of Equatorial Guinea’s president on trial for spending and investing dozens of millions of dollars in France with funds allegedly stemming from corruption, embezzlement and extortion in his country.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who was named second vice president of Equatorial Guinea by his father after the French judicial noose tightened around him, has claimed he has immunity from prosecution and is not expected to appear before the Paris court when his trial opens Monday.

Obiang, 47, is charged with laundering a huge amount of dirty money in France to feed a lavish lifestyle of luxury and sports cars, designer clothes, artworks of great value and high-end real estate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.