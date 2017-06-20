Sports Listen

Free speech on college campuses in the Senate spotlight

By KEVIN FREKING June 20, 2017 11:44 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Are the nation’s students and professors intolerant when it comes to free speech on college campuses?

Some senators are expressing concern that the cancellation of conservative speeches at some colleges has chilled free speech and created an echo chamber exacerbating the political divide.

The Judiciary Committee heard testimony from several witnesses on Tuesday, including students.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa says that on too many campuses, free speech appears to have been “sacrificed at the altar of political correctness.”

The University of California at Berkeley canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s April 27 speech amid threats of violence.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California says the threat of violence on college campuses often comes from outside groups, not students.

