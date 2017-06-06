Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » French envoy: US climate…

French envoy: US climate exist may signal multipolar world

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:50 pm < a min read
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France’s U.N. ambassador says President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord may be perceived as “the birth certificate of the multipolar world.”

Francois Delattre told reporters Tuesday that the impact of Trump’s decision goes beyond climate change policy to the U.S. role in the world.

From a geopolitical perspective, he said, “my personal take is that the American decision can be interpreted as a factor in the erosion of the moral and political leadership of the United States.”

But Delattre stressed that “we need more than ever an America that stays committed to world affairs.”

Advertisement

He said that’s because a lasting U.S. withdrawal “could give rise to the return of old spheres of influence whose dire consequences we are already familiar with.” He did not elaborate.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » French envoy: US climate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretaries Tillerson and Mattis Chat With Australian Ministers in Sydney

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.