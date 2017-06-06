Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Funeral being held for…

Funeral being held for deputy who drowned during exercise

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 6:34 am < a min read
Share

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A funeral is being held for a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy who drowned when his lifejacket got caught on a boat propeller during a training exercise.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the service for Deputy Devin Hodges will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Civic Center.

Authorities say Hodges, another deputy and an official from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were training Thursday on Lake Hartwell when all three were thrown from the boat. Coroner Greg Shore says Hodges drowned when his lifejacket got caught on a propeller, pinning the 30-year-old deputy underwater.

Officials initially believed the driverless boat circled back and struck Hodges. But Shore says an autopsy showed no significant propeller injuries.

Advertisement

It’s still unclear why the three were thrown from the boat.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Funeral being held for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.