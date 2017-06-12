Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gaza's Hamas rulers detain…

Gaza’s Hamas rulers detain activist critical of the group

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 12:06 pm < a min read
Share

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers have detained a young man who criticized the Islamic militant group’s call for protests at the border that have set off deadly clashes with Israeli troops.

Mohammed al-Taluli’s family said Monday the 25-year-old was detained by Hamas after posting a video on YouTube in which he accused the group of “pushing the youths to death” to stay in power.

For weeks, Palestinians have rallied at the Gaza fence against living conditions in the impoverished coastal territory, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas took over in 2007. Youths have thrown rocks at Israeli soldiers, and two Palestinians have been killed in the clashes.

Al-Taluli and his friends have been detained by Hamas several times since organizing protests in January against power cuts.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gaza's Hamas rulers detain…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips at Mall tent event

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.