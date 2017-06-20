Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » German ambassador to China…

German ambassador to China calls for release of bishop

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 4:10 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Germany’s ambassador to China has called on authorities to end the confinement of a Catholic bishop, seen as evidence of the suppression of the church within the officially atheistic country.

Ambassador Michael Clauss says Bishop Shao Zhumin appears to be confined at home after having been forced to move to unknown locations four times in less than a year.

Clauss said in the statement posted to the German Embassy’s website Tuesday that Shao’s “full freedom of movement should be restored.”

Clauss also said he is concerned about proposed amendments to a regulation on religious affairs that activists say may be used to tighten restrictions.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Shao is bishop in the southeastern city of Wenzhou, but was not recognized by the Chinese authorities. China and the Vatican have no official relations.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » German ambassador to China…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.