Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » German government 'sad' Islamic…

German government ‘sad’ Islamic group won’t join peace march

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 8:09 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has criticized the country’s biggest Islamic association for refusing to take part in a Muslim “peace march” against terrorism Saturday.

The Turkish-Islamic Union said Wednesday that the demonstration in Cologne would send a wrong signal by suggesting international terrorism is mainly a Muslim problem.

The union, known by its acronym DITIB, also said Muslims observing the Ramadan-month fast couldn’t be expected to march for hours in the summer sun.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that the march, organized by a group calling itself “Not With Us,” was a welcome sign against extremism.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Seibert said it was good for Muslims to make clear “there’s no room in their ranks and mosques for hate and violence.”

He added: “It’s simply sad that DITIB doesn’t want to participate.”

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » German government 'sad' Islamic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.