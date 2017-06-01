Sports Listen

Germany to check Afghan security before deporting migrants

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 7:42 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany will continue to closely evaluate the security situation in Afghanistan before deporting rejected asylum seekers back there.

Merkel was asked by reporters Thursday if the government would still consider deporting Afghans following a deadly attack in Kabul on Wednesday.

The chancellor said every case would be checked and the focus would be on the deportation of criminal Afghans whose asylum pleas had been rejected.

Germany canceled a plane that was to take deportees to Kabul on Wednesday.

That same day, nine police officers were injured in a violent protest enforcing the deportation of an Afghan student in the southeastern city of Nuremberg.

Police were attempting to detain the 20-year-old man when hundreds of fellow students organized a spontaneous attempt to block his deportation.

