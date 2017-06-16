Sports Listen

GOP, Dem governors agree with Trump, call health bill ‘mean’

By THOMAS BEAUMONT June 16, 2017 1:07 pm < a min read
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of a House GOP health care bill as “mean” to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.

In a letter provided to The Associated Press, seven governors on Friday asked the Senate to focus on stabilizing the market for individual insurance coverage, give states flexibility and ensure affordable coverage.

The GOP-controlled Senate is divided over dismantling and replacing major provisions of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 law.

Trump privately told Senate Republicans this week that the House bill was “mean.” The governors say the House bill “calls into question coverage for the vulnerable and fails to provide the necessary resources to ensure that no one is left out.”

