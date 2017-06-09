Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Government seeks dismissal of…

Government seeks dismissal of suit over Trump’s businesses

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 6:53 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.

The government filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Friday saying none of the plaintiffs had suffered an injury that would give them standing to bring such a lawsuit. It also says the relief sought by the plaintiffs is unconstitutional.

Plaintiffs include the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United Inc., and two individuals.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year sought to force Trump to divest his business interests. But the government lawyers say the Supreme Court has long held that courts have no power to issue those kinds of orders against sitting presidents.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Government seeks dismissal of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.