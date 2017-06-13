Sports Listen

Gov’t wants more time to address second travel ban ruling

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 2:07 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court for additional time to file legal papers in response to a second federal appeals court that refused to lift a hold on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall on Tuesday told the justices he wants time to address Monday’s ruling from the federal appeals court in San Francisco.

The government has already asked the high court to review a similar ruling last month from the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia. The justices are considering the administration’s request to reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries.

Wall suggested a briefing schedule that would run to June 21. The state of Hawaii, which has challenged the ban, has suggested a shorter briefing schedule.

