Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gowdy: Oversight won't investigate…

Gowdy: Oversight won’t investigate Russian interference

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:16 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he does not plan to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election or questions of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the federal investigation into it.

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said Friday he does not want the oversight panel to interfere with investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and other congressional committees.

Gowdy emphasizes that he personally is investigating Russia as a member of the House Intelligence committee. He says that as oversight chairman, he is focused on issues within the committee’s jurisdiction.

Gowdy, who led a two-year investigation into the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, was elected oversight chairman last week. He replaced Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who’s leaving Congress at the end of the month.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gowdy: Oversight won't investigate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.