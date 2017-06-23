Gowdy: Oversight won’t investigate Russian interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he does not plan to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election or questions of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the federal investigation into it.

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said Friday he does not want the oversight panel to interfere with investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and other congressional committees.

Gowdy emphasizes that he personally is investigating Russia as a member of the House Intelligence committee. He says that as oversight chairman, he is focused on issues within the committee’s jurisdiction.

Gowdy, who led a two-year investigation into the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, was elected oversight chairman last week. He replaced Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who’s leaving Congress at the end of the month.