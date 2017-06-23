Sports Listen

Grand jury says Portland officer justified in fatal shooting

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 5:05 pm < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Portland police officer who used deadly force last month against a man who was armed with a utility knife.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday the grand jury found Officer Samson Ajir used a “lawful exercise of self-defense” in the fatal shooting of 24-year-Terrell Johnson.

Officers responded May 10 after a 9-1-1 caller reported that a man was acting erratically and threatening people at a light-rail station.

Johnson ran off, but was tracked down by Ajir. Police say Johnson showed the knife, prompting the officer to fire multiple shots.

Transcripts of grand jury testimony will likely be released to the public sometime in July.

