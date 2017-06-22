Sports Listen

Greek municipal workers’ strike hinders rubbish collection

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 4:47 am < a min read
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek municipal workers are holding a 24-hour strike to press for better employment status, in the latest of a series of protests that have hindered trash collection in major cities.

Union officials want the left-led government to grant full-time, permanent state jobs to municipal workers employed on short-term contracts that have expired or are about to expire.

A high court has ruled unconstitutional a government attempt to extend the contracts of municipal trash collectors, and government officials say they are seeking an alternative solution.

The umbrella union of municipal employees was planning a protest march to the Interior Ministry in central Athens later Thursday.

Union members have for days been hindering trash collection across the country, and municipal authorities have asked the public not to keep their refuse at home.

