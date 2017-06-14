Sports Listen

Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests

By DON BABWIN June 14, 2017 12:27 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation’s capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years, including arrests for battery, resisting arrest and drunken driving.

James T. Hodgkinson, who was 66, was fatally shot by police. Court records show that his legal trouble started in the 1990s. His most serious problems apparently came in 2006, when he was arrested on the battery charge. Records indicate he has not been involved in any legal cases since 2011.

Hodgkinson’s Facebook page indicates that, until recently, he ran a home-inspection business out of his home in Belleville, in the southwestern corner of the state, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

