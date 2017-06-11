Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gunmen kill 2 police…

Gunmen kill 2 police in Pakistan

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 5:07 am < a min read
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen have shot and killed two officers and wounded two other people in a hit-and-run attack in southwestern Pakistan.

Police spokesman Shazada Farhat says two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire Sunday on a police post in Quetta, killing one officer on the spot and wounding two others before fleeing. He says one officer died on the way to hospital while the other is in critical condition. Farhat says a bystander was also wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Southwestern Baluchistan province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is the scene of low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists. Islamic militants have also claimed attacks there.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Gunmen kill 2 police…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.