Handel, Ossoff call on help in final days of Georgia race

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:44 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Republican Karen Handel is scheduled to campaign Saturday with the man she hopes to replace, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Price resigned Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat in February to join President Donald Trump’s administration.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is campaigning Saturday with civil rights icon John Lewis, an Atlanta congressman who represents the district just south of the Georgia 6th.

Ossoff is trying for an upset that would rock Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. He led an April primary but fell shy of an outright majority.

Democrats need to flip 24 Republican-held House seats to reclaim a majority.

