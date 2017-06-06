Local 6th District debate may highlight national politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Karen Handel contends a Georgia congressional race should be about the candidates, not President Donald Trump and GOP control in Washington.

Jon Ossoff, Handel’s Democratic opponent in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, agrees.

The rivals are set to meet 8 p.m. Tuesday for their first debate, two weeks before a June 20 special election that shapes up to be the latest measure for how Trump and the GOP Congress are faring with voters outside Washington.

Here’s a look at potential takeaways of the debate, which will be broadcast and streamed online by WSB-TV.

TRUMP vs. PELOSI

Ossoff tacitly acknowledges he’s a national face of the anti-Trump left. But he generally avoids mentioning Trump directly.

Trump barely won the district and fell shy of a majority; previous GOP presidential nominees have cleared 60 percent.

Trump held an April fundraiser for Handel in Atlanta, but she prefers to talk about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, an intensely unpopular figure among Republicans and independents who dominate the suburban electorate.

Handel says Ossoff was “hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi,” who would almost certainly become speaker again if Democrats flip 24 Republican-held seats by next November.

Ossoff insists he’d be independent, but like Handel with Trump, he accepted Pelosi’s help: She headlined a Washington fundraiser with him.

___

FRESH LEADERSHIP vs. CAREER POLITICIAN

As Trump did, Ossoff is trying to capitalize on being an “outsider,” not a “career politician.” He’s a former congressional staffer, but the filmmaker, 30, is in his first campaign.

Handel’s been Georgia secretary of state and a local elected official. She’s also run unsuccessfully for governor and U.S. senator.

Handel, 55, embraces her experience, saying she’s “put my conservative principles to work.” She also notes the district has been Republican since 1979.

Ossoff says the growing and diversifying district is “ready for some fresh leadership … rather than divisive, nationalized politics.”

___

RUSSIA, COMEY AND THE PRESIDENT

Handel says she wants “the process to play” out on FBI and congressional inquiries into Russia’s alleged actions in the 2016 presidential campaign and Trump’s potential ties to Russian agents. But she says Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey was warranted.

Ossoff isn’t as aggressive on the Comey matter as many Democrats. He criticized Trump’s action but says “we need a full accounting of the facts… .”

___

CANDIDATE’S MISSTEPS

Ossoff raised eyebrows with ads touting his five years as a national security staffer. That’s based on his work in the office of Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Atlanta. Republicans say Ossoff inflates his experience.

Handel, meanwhile, has found herself on the defensive for her tenure as a Susan G. Komen Foundation executive when the organization nearly cut its support for Planned Parenthood, whose services include abortions. Handel resigned amid the 2012 controversy, with Komen maintaining its Planned Parenthood support.

___

EXPENSIVE RACE

Ossoff and Handel can say all they want about the race being local, but it’s precisely the national political environment that has opened the spending floodgates. The race is on track for a $30 million-plus price tag.

Handel chides Ossoff for the “millions” he’s gotten from California, New York and Massachusetts.

Ossoff, meanwhile, scoffs at the “dark money” behind many GOP attack ads. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican Super PAC backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, has plowed more than $6 million into the race.

___

DISTRICT LIVING

Republican ads hammer Ossoff as a “D.C. liberal,” and Handel adds her own jab. “Heck, he doesn’t even live in the district,” she says, noting she and her husband have “for nearly 25 years.”

Ossoff, a 6th District native, lives in Atlanta, so his fiancée can walk to Emory University’s hospital complex, where she’s a fourth-year student. When she “finishes her medical training,” Ossoff says, “I’ll be 10 minutes back up the street into the district where I grew up.”

—–

Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .