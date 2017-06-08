Sports Listen

Hawaii coffee farmer must return to Mexico in 30 days

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER June 8, 2017 6:09 pm < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii coffee farmer has 30 days to remain in the United States after being ordered to report to immigration officials for deportation back to Mexico.

Andres Magana Ortiz entered Arizona illegally nearly three decades ago when he was 15.

His lawyer James Stanton says immigration officials on Thursday told him he has to leave voluntarily at his own expense in 30 days.

Magana Ortiz is hoping something can be worked out before then. Hawaii’s congressional delegation earlier this week urged U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to exercise his prosecutorial discretion to halt the deportation.

Ortiz’s case gained attention after a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge criticized the Trump administration’s order to deport him. However, the court lacked authority to block the order.

