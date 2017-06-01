Sports Listen

Hearing set on news media access in police shooting retrial

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:09 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — With jury selection on hold, the judge in an Ohio police shooting retrial has scheduled a hearing to discuss news media access.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Tuesday released potential jurors for the murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer. Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz wants to keep the case in Cincinnati and had ordered restrictions on the use of electronic devices and the number of reporters in the courtroom. News organizations including The Associated Press filed a successful appeal, saying she had to show compelling reasons for such measures.

She withdrew her order and scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

