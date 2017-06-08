Sports Listen

Heavy rains fall as ships, locals search Myanmar crash site

By ESTHER HTUSAN June 8, 2017 11:28 pm < a min read
SAN HLAN, Myanmar (AP) — Heavy rains were falling as ships and fishermen were searching the waters where a Myanmar military plane crashed two days earlier.

The military commander in chief’s office says navy ships are searching with sonar and military aircraft also were involved in Friday’s search. Fishermen were using their nets to search in the water.

The plane left Myeik, also known as Mergui, and was heading for Yangon on a route over the Andaman Sea when contact was lost Wednesday.

The plane carried 122 people, with most of the passengers being relatives of military personnel.

A post on a military Facebook page said the bodies of 31 people — 21 women, eight children and two men — had been recovered, as well as luggage and airplane parts.

The Associated Press

