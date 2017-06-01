Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Homeland Security chief signals…

Homeland Security chief signals shift on immigration program

By JENNIFER KAY June 1, 2017 6:17 pm < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The chief of U.S. Homeland Security says immigrants who have legally lived and worked in the county since disasters in their nations years ago may have to start thinking about going home.

Secretary John Kelly is sending strong signals that immigration privileges known as “temporary protected status” should not be as open-ended as they have become for tens of thousands of people from Haiti and Central America.

Kelly told The Associated Press on Thursday that his predecessors automatically extended the protected status for some immigrant groups without thoroughly reviewing conditions in their countries.

That might shock immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador who have had the temporary protections for nearly 20 years. Roughly 50,000 Haitian immigrants have been told to prepare to return home after benefiting from the same protections for nearly a decade.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Homeland Security chief signals…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.80%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 4.59%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 6.52%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 7.46%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 8.30%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 2.57%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 8.67%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 4.96%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.