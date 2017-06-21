Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » House GOP reviving effort…

House GOP reviving effort to privatize air traffic control

By KEVIN FREKING June 21, 2017 1:33 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a boost from President Donald Trump, House Republicans will revive efforts to shift responsibility for the nation’s air traffic control operations to a private, non-profit corporation.

Republican Rep. Bill Shuster, the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, says the committee will consider his legislation next week. He expects the full House to vote on the bill before lawmakers depart for their August recess.

A similar effort to remove air traffic control operations from the Federal Aviation Administration faltered in the last Congress. The proposal faces opposition from Democrats and some Republicans in the Senate.

Shuster says his new effort broadens participation on the 13-seat board of directors that will run the new corporation and that no one can claim that any particular group will dominate the panel.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » House GOP reviving effort…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.