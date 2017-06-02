Sports Listen

Hundreds demonstrate in Kabul for better security

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:03 am < a min read
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Some 500 people are demonstrating in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed 90 people.

Shopkeeper Mohammad Anwar said Friday that four members of his family were killed in the attack two days earlier.

Anwar says: “We are calling on President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to resign.”

Demonstrators held pictures of the destruction from the blast and of government leaders, and police fired their weapons into the air as about a hundred demonstrators rushed toward them.

Afghans are in mourning after the massive truck bomb killed at least 90 wounded more than 450 more in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces in 2014. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

