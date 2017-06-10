Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigration hardliner to head…

Immigration hardliner to head of populist Finns Party

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 7:11 am < a min read
Share

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An immigration hardliner has been elected as leader of a euroskeptic group that sits in Finland’s three-party center-right government.

The Finns Party elected Jussi Halla-aho on Saturday as its chairman to replace Foreign Minister Timo Soini, who stepped down after two 10-year terms as chairman.

A European Parliament member, the 46-year-old Halla-aho was convicted in 2012 for making racist statements.

His stance could mark a change for The Finns, which until now has distanced itself from far-right parties in Europe — something that enabled it to enter the government in 2015.

Advertisement

However, Halla-aho may toughen the party’s nationalistic line, spelling trouble for Finland’s governing coalition. The two other partners have said there will be no changes in the government program.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigration hardliner to head…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.