In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — What is shaping up as the most expensive House race in U.S. history is down to its final days in Georgia.

Republican Karen Handel, Democrat Jon Ossoff and their outside backers are trying any arguments that will coax any stray voters to the polls for Tuesday’s special election.

Ossoff is trying for a major upset in a district Republicans have held since 1979. He’s benefited from opposition to President Donald Trump and Republicans’ control of Capitol Hill. But Handel is well-known among Georgia Republicans, and national GOP groups have spent big on her behalf. Record-setting spending on both could top $50 million in all.

Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to regain a House majority. They believe Ossoff’s success already has proven that can happen.

Heavy turnout is projected.

