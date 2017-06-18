Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » In Georgia, a cacophony…

In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race

By BILL BARROW June 18, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
Share

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — What is shaping up as the most expensive House race in U.S. history is down to its final days in Georgia.

Republican Karen Handel, Democrat Jon Ossoff and their outside backers are trying any arguments that will coax any stray voters to the polls for Tuesday’s special election.

Ossoff is trying for a major upset in a district Republicans have held since 1979. He’s benefited from opposition to President Donald Trump and Republicans’ control of Capitol Hill. But Handel is well-known among Georgia Republicans, and national GOP groups have spent big on her behalf. Record-setting spending on both could top $50 million in all.

Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to regain a House majority. They believe Ossoff’s success already has proven that can happen.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Heavy turnout is projected.

___

Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » In Georgia, a cacophony…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.